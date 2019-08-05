Ashiana Ispat Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 97.09 crore, down 4.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.09 crore in June 2019 down 4.93% from Rs. 102.12 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2019 down 90.69% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2019 down 36.42% from Rs. 3.13 crore in June 2018.

Ashiana Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.26 in June 2018.

Ashiana Ispat shares closed at 15.75 on August 01, 2019 (BSE)