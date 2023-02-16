Ashiana Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.28 crore, down 41.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.28 crore in December 2022 down 41.73% from Rs. 112.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 329.19% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2022 up 17.23% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2021.

Ashiana Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

Ashiana Ispat shares closed at 36.85 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.35% returns over the last 6 months and 79.76% over the last 12 months.