Ashiana Ispat Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 107.26 crore, up 63.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.26 crore in December 2018 up 63.31% from Rs. 65.68 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2018 down 73.44% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2018 down 55.98% from Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2017.

Ashiana Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.57 in December 2017.

Ashiana Ispat shares closed at 25.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.38% returns over the last 6 months and -31.97% over the last 12 months.