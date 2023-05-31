Ashiana Housing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore, up 62.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore in March 2023 up 62.8% from Rs. 59.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2023 up 0.21% from Rs. 9.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.25 crore in March 2023 up 21.12% from Rs. 10.94 crore in March 2022.

Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2022.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 180.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.57% returns over the last 6 months and 32.32% over the last 12 months.