Ashiana Housing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 85.07 crore, up 46.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 85.07 crore in March 2020 up 46.57% from Rs. 58.04 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2020 down 92.87% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2020 up 1915.22% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.
Ashiana Housing shares closed at 51.40 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -46.65% returns over the last 6 months and -58.13% over the last 12 months.
|Ashiana Housing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|85.07
|63.51
|58.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|85.07
|63.51
|58.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.77
|3.97
|5.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.91
|5.97
|-1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.28
|6.01
|6.65
|Depreciation
|2.08
|2.38
|2.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.85
|48.92
|49.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.00
|-3.74
|-4.89
|Other Income
|4.19
|2.44
|2.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.19
|-1.30
|-2.36
|Interest
|3.24
|3.30
|3.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.95
|-4.60
|-5.55
|Exceptional Items
|-17.39
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.44
|-4.60
|-5.55
|Tax
|-4.78
|1.46
|-1.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.66
|-6.06
|-4.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.66
|-6.06
|-4.49
|Equity Share Capital
|20.47
|20.47
|20.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.55
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.55
|-0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.91
|-0.55
|-0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.91
|-0.55
|-0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Live Webinar: Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal, powered by Lenovo. Click Here.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:16 am