Ashiana Housing Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 85.07 crore, up 46.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.07 crore in March 2020 up 46.57% from Rs. 58.04 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.66 crore in March 2020 down 92.87% from Rs. 4.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.27 crore in March 2020 up 1915.22% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 51.40 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -46.65% returns over the last 6 months and -58.13% over the last 12 months.