    Ashiana Housing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 105.13 crore, up 60.38% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.13 crore in June 2023 up 60.38% from Rs. 65.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.72 crore in June 2023 up 4.18% from Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in June 2023 up 0.66% from Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2022.

    Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2022.

    Ashiana Housing shares closed at 203.65 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.53% returns over the last 6 months and 39.44% over the last 12 months.

    Ashiana Housing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.1397.6565.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.1397.6565.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.46----
    Purchase of Traded Goods37.5851.3521.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-53.93-111.87-67.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.579.558.16
    Depreciation2.021.772.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.35140.6789.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.086.1811.96
    Other Income7.235.301.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3111.4813.16
    Interest0.720.630.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.5910.8512.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.5910.8512.34
    Tax1.871.522.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.729.3310.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.729.3310.29
    Equity Share Capital20.4720.4720.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.931.01
    Diluted EPS1.070.931.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.070.931.01
    Diluted EPS1.070.931.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashiana Housing #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

