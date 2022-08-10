 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ashiana Housing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.55 crore, up 147.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.55 crore in June 2022 up 147.64% from Rs. 26.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2022 up 269.8% from Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2022 up 505.05% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2021.

Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2021.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 146.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.70% over the last 12 months.

Ashiana Housing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.55 59.98 26.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.55 59.98 26.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.31 30.49 191.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -67.11 -97.11 -212.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.16 7.81 6.35
Depreciation 2.07 1.30 2.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.16 110.67 46.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.96 6.82 -7.98
Other Income 1.20 2.82 2.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.16 9.64 -5.82
Interest 0.82 0.86 1.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.34 8.78 -7.28
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.19
P/L Before Tax 12.34 8.78 -8.47
Tax 2.05 -0.53 -2.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.29 9.31 -6.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.29 9.31 -6.06
Equity Share Capital 20.47 20.47 20.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.90 -0.47
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.90 -0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.91 -0.59
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.91 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ashiana Housing #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.