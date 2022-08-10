English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ashiana Housing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.55 crore, up 147.64% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.55 crore in June 2022 up 147.64% from Rs. 26.47 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2022 up 269.8% from Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2022 up 505.05% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2021.

    Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2021.

    Close

    Ashiana Housing shares closed at 146.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.70% over the last 12 months.

    Ashiana Housing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.5559.9826.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.5559.9826.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.3130.49191.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-67.11-97.11-212.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.167.816.35
    Depreciation2.071.302.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.16110.6746.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.966.82-7.98
    Other Income1.202.822.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.169.64-5.82
    Interest0.820.861.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.348.78-7.28
    Exceptional Items-----1.19
    P/L Before Tax12.348.78-8.47
    Tax2.05-0.53-2.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.299.31-6.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.299.31-6.06
    Equity Share Capital20.4720.4720.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.90-0.47
    Diluted EPS1.010.90-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.010.91-0.59
    Diluted EPS1.010.91-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashiana Housing #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.