Ashiana Housing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.55 crore, up 147.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.55 crore in June 2022 up 147.64% from Rs. 26.47 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2022 up 269.8% from Rs. 6.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2022 up 505.05% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2021.

Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2021.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 146.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.70% over the last 12 months.