Ashiana Housing Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.86 crore, down 49.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.86 crore in June 2020 down 49.57% from Rs. 53.26 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2020 up 49.26% from Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2020 up 170.09% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2019.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 67.55 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.48% returns over the last 6 months and -37.91% over the last 12 months.