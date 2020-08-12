Ashiana Housing Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.86 crore, down 49.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.86 crore in June 2020 down 49.57% from Rs. 53.26 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2020 up 49.26% from Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2020 up 170.09% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2019.
Ashiana Housing shares closed at 67.55 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.48% returns over the last 6 months and -37.91% over the last 12 months.
|Ashiana Housing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.86
|85.07
|53.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.86
|85.07
|53.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.23
|21.77
|8.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.07
|-8.91
|-2.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.36
|6.28
|6.47
|Depreciation
|2.21
|2.08
|1.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.39
|60.85
|45.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.26
|3.00
|-6.61
|Other Income
|1.69
|4.19
|2.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|7.19
|-4.15
|Interest
|2.41
|3.24
|3.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.98
|3.95
|-7.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-17.39
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.98
|-13.44
|-7.53
|Tax
|-0.57
|-4.78
|-2.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.41
|-8.66
|-4.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.41
|-8.66
|-4.75
|Equity Share Capital
|20.47
|20.47
|20.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.91
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.91
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.91
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.91
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 09:44 am