Ashiana Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore, up 183.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore in December 2022 up 183.71% from Rs. 40.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 338.29% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 69700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.