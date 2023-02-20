 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashiana Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore, up 183.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore in December 2022 up 183.71% from Rs. 40.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 338.29% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 69700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Ashiana Housing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.79 72.54 40.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.79 72.54 40.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 62.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.05 25.16 41.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.12 -60.27 -76.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.92 10.41 6.65
Depreciation 1.97 1.88 2.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.06 100.55 8.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.91 -5.19 -4.50
Other Income 4.04 3.93 2.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.95 -1.26 -2.15
Interest 0.79 0.72 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.16 -1.98 -3.21
Exceptional Items -- -- -2.89
P/L Before Tax 11.16 -1.98 -6.10
Tax 2.82 -1.09 -2.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.34 -0.89 -3.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.34 -0.89 -3.50
Equity Share Capital 20.47 20.47 20.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 -0.05 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.83 -0.05 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 -0.05 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.83 -0.05 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited