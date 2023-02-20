Ashiana Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore, up 183.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore in December 2022 up 183.71% from Rs. 40.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 338.29% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 69700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 149.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and -8.24% over the last 12 months.