    Ashiana Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore, up 183.71% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.79 crore in December 2022 up 183.71% from Rs. 40.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.34 crore in December 2022 up 338.29% from Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 up 69700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

    Ashiana Housing shares closed at 149.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and -8.24% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.7972.5440.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.7972.5440.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----62.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.0525.1641.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.12-60.27-76.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.9210.416.65
    Depreciation1.971.882.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.06100.558.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.91-5.19-4.50
    Other Income4.043.932.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.95-1.26-2.15
    Interest0.790.721.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.16-1.98-3.21
    Exceptional Items-----2.89
    P/L Before Tax11.16-1.98-6.10
    Tax2.82-1.09-2.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.34-0.89-3.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.34-0.89-3.50
    Equity Share Capital20.4720.4720.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.83-0.05-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.83-0.05-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.83-0.05-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.83-0.05-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

