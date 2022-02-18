Ashiana Housing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore, down 36.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore in December 2021 down 36.25% from Rs. 63.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021 down 126.28% from Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 100.11% from Rs. 18.70 crore in December 2020.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 163.20 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.78% returns over the last 6 months and 61.66% over the last 12 months.