Ashiana Housing Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore, down 36.25% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.46 crore in December 2021 down 36.25% from Rs. 63.47 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.50 crore in December 2021 down 126.28% from Rs. 13.32 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 100.11% from Rs. 18.70 crore in December 2020.
Ashiana Housing shares closed at 162.45 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.56% returns over the last 6 months and 63.76% over the last 12 months.
|Ashiana Housing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|40.46
|45.09
|63.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|40.46
|45.09
|63.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.90
|64.10
|48.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|41.40
|72.34
|16.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-76.80
|-104.64
|-19.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.65
|7.73
|5.49
|Depreciation
|2.13
|2.18
|2.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.68
|11.03
|9.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.50
|-7.65
|0.77
|Other Income
|2.35
|2.60
|15.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.15
|-5.05
|16.39
|Interest
|1.06
|1.28
|1.89
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.21
|-6.33
|14.50
|Exceptional Items
|-2.89
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.10
|-6.33
|14.50
|Tax
|-2.60
|-0.64
|1.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.50
|-5.69
|13.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.50
|-5.69
|13.32
|Equity Share Capital
|20.47
|20.47
|20.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.64
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.64
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.64
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.64
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited