Ashiana Housing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.67 crore, down 4.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.67 crore in March 2022 down 4.58% from Rs. 78.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022 up 211.88% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2022 up 538.7% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 136.75 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.77% returns over the last 6 months and -4.17% over the last 12 months.