English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now :We're here to build a consensus on the role of 'Technology as an enabler for ESG'. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ashiana Housing Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.67 crore, down 4.58% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.67 crore in March 2022 down 4.58% from Rs. 78.25 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022 up 211.88% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.09 crore in March 2022 up 538.7% from Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021.

    Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

    Close

    Ashiana Housing shares closed at 136.75 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.77% returns over the last 6 months and -4.17% over the last 12 months.

    Ashiana Housing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.6751.4078.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.6751.4078.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials106.2262.9062.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.4941.4029.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-97.82-76.80-42.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.689.939.20
    Depreciation1.472.311.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.6217.6624.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.01-6.00-7.40
    Other Income3.612.793.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.62-3.21-4.29
    Interest0.941.111.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.68-4.32-6.25
    Exceptional Items---3.07--
    P/L Before Tax7.68-7.39-6.25
    Tax1.37-3.55-0.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.31-3.84-5.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.31-3.84-5.64
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.31-3.84-5.64
    Equity Share Capital20.4720.4720.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.65-0.32-0.51
    Diluted EPS0.65-0.32-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.65-0.32-0.51
    Diluted EPS0.65-0.32-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashiana Housing #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 31, 2022 10:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.