Ashiana Housing Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 93.25 crore, up 45.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.25 crore in March 2020 up 45.77% from Rs. 63.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2020 down 2.4% from Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2020 up 465.99% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2019.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 51.40 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -46.65% returns over the last 6 months and -58.13% over the last 12 months.