Ashiana Housing Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 93.25 crore, up 45.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 93.25 crore in March 2020 up 45.77% from Rs. 63.97 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2020 down 2.4% from Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.04 crore in March 2020 up 465.99% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2019.
Ashiana Housing shares closed at 51.40 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -46.65% returns over the last 6 months and -58.13% over the last 12 months.
|Ashiana Housing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|93.25
|73.81
|63.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|93.25
|73.81
|63.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|21.77
|3.97
|5.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.91
|5.97
|-1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.44
|8.79
|9.52
|Depreciation
|2.11
|2.42
|2.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.25
|58.01
|57.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.59
|-5.35
|-9.40
|Other Income
|5.34
|3.01
|4.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.93
|-2.34
|-5.32
|Interest
|3.25
|3.32
|3.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.68
|-5.66
|-8.56
|Exceptional Items
|-17.39
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.71
|-5.66
|-8.56
|Tax
|-5.59
|1.45
|-0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.12
|-7.11
|-7.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.12
|-7.11
|-7.91
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|--
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.11
|-7.11
|-7.92
|Equity Share Capital
|20.47
|20.47
|20.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.62
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.62
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.84
|-0.62
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-0.84
|-0.62
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 18, 2020 10:03 am