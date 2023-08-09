Ashiana Housing Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.30 crore, up 51.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.30 crore in June 2023 up 51.59% from Rs. 80.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.87 crore in June 2023 up 5.95% from Rs. 10.26 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.97 crore in June 2023 down 0.06% from Rs. 15.98 crore in June 2022.

Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2022.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 203.65 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.53% returns over the last 6 months and 39.44% over the last 12 months.