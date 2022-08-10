 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashiana Housing Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 80.02 crore, up 110.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.02 crore in June 2022 up 110.97% from Rs. 37.93 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.26 crore in June 2022 up 262.34% from Rs. 6.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.98 crore in June 2022 up 536.61% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2021.

Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2021.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 146.05 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.70% over the last 12 months.

Ashiana Housing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 80.02 74.67 37.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 80.02 74.67 37.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.31 30.49 191.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -67.11 -97.82 -212.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.33 10.68 9.63
Depreciation 2.24 1.47 2.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 99.71 124.84 55.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.54 5.01 -8.40
Other Income 1.20 3.61 2.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.74 8.62 -5.90
Interest 0.85 0.94 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.89 7.68 -7.41
Exceptional Items -- -- -1.19
P/L Before Tax 12.89 7.68 -8.60
Tax 2.63 1.37 -2.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.26 6.31 -6.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.26 6.31 -6.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.26 6.31 -6.32
Equity Share Capital 20.47 20.47 20.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.65 -0.48
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.65 -0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.65 -0.60
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.65 -0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 10, 2022
