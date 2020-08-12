Ashiana Housing Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.18 crore, down 43.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.18 crore in June 2020 down 43.53% from Rs. 64.07 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2020 up 40.55% from Rs. 5.50 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020 up 139.09% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2019.
Ashiana Housing shares closed at 67.55 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.48% returns over the last 6 months and -37.91% over the last 12 months.
|Ashiana Housing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.18
|93.25
|64.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.18
|93.25
|64.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.23
|21.77
|8.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.25
|-8.91
|-2.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.28
|9.44
|9.30
|Depreciation
|2.23
|2.11
|1.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.73
|67.25
|54.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.04
|1.59
|-7.59
|Other Income
|2.01
|5.34
|2.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|6.93
|-4.90
|Interest
|2.42
|3.25
|3.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.45
|3.68
|-8.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-17.39
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.45
|-13.71
|-8.30
|Tax
|-0.18
|-5.59
|-2.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.27
|-8.12
|-5.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.27
|-8.12
|-5.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.01
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.27
|-8.11
|-5.50
|Equity Share Capital
|20.47
|20.47
|20.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.84
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.84
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.84
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.84
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 09:44 am