Ashiana Housing Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 36.18 crore, down 43.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.18 crore in June 2020 down 43.53% from Rs. 64.07 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2020 up 40.55% from Rs. 5.50 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2020 up 139.09% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2019.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 67.55 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.48% returns over the last 6 months and -37.91% over the last 12 months.