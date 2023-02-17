Ashiana Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.93 crore, up 152.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.93 crore in December 2022 up 152.78% from Rs. 51.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2022 up 335.68% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2022 up 1838.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.