 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ashiana Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.93 crore, up 152.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:

Net Sales at Rs 129.93 crore in December 2022 up 152.78% from Rs. 51.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2022 up 335.68% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2022 up 1838.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

Ashiana Housing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 129.93 86.82 51.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 129.93 86.82 51.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 62.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.05 25.16 41.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.12 -60.27 -76.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.20 13.74 9.93
Depreciation 2.15 2.06 2.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.53 113.00 17.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.12 -6.87 -6.00
Other Income 5.38 4.90 2.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.50 -1.97 -3.21
Interest 0.81 0.74 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.69 -2.71 -4.32
Exceptional Items -- -- -3.07
P/L Before Tax 12.69 -2.71 -7.39
Tax 3.64 -0.90 -3.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.05 -1.81 -3.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.05 -1.81 -3.84
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.05 -1.81 -3.84
Equity Share Capital 20.47 20.47 20.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 -0.13 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.91 -0.13 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.91 -0.13 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.91 -0.13 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited