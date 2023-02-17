Ashiana Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.93 crore, up 152.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.93 crore in December 2022 up 152.78% from Rs. 51.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2022 up 335.68% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2022 up 1838.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 151.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.75% returns over the last 6 months and -6.39% over the last 12 months.