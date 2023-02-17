English
    Ashiana Housing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.93 crore, up 152.78% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashiana Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.93 crore in December 2022 up 152.78% from Rs. 51.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2022 up 335.68% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.65 crore in December 2022 up 1838.89% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

    Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

    Ashiana Housing shares closed at 151.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.75% returns over the last 6 months and -6.39% over the last 12 months.

    Ashiana Housing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.9386.8251.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.9386.8251.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----62.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.0525.1641.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-40.12-60.27-76.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2013.749.93
    Depreciation2.152.062.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.53113.0017.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.12-6.87-6.00
    Other Income5.384.902.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.50-1.97-3.21
    Interest0.810.741.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.69-2.71-4.32
    Exceptional Items-----3.07
    P/L Before Tax12.69-2.71-7.39
    Tax3.64-0.90-3.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.05-1.81-3.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.05-1.81-3.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.05-1.81-3.84
    Equity Share Capital20.4720.4720.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.91-0.13-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.91-0.13-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.91-0.13-0.32
    Diluted EPS0.91-0.13-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
