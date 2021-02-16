Ashiana Housing Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 73.33 crore, down 0.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.33 crore in December 2020 down 0.65% from Rs. 73.81 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.86 crore in December 2020 up 280.87% from Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.41 crore in December 2020 up 22912.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Ashiana Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2019.

Ashiana Housing shares closed at 100.25 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 24.77% returns over the last 6 months and -4.52% over the last 12 months.