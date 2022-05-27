Ashiana Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 18.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 1867.27% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Ashiana Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Ashiana Agro shares closed at 7.20 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -44.70% returns over the last 6 months and 25.44% over the last 12 months.