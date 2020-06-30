Ashiana Agro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 22.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in March 2020 up 22.04% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 6.31% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Ashiana Agro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2019.

Ashiana Agro shares closed at 0.33 on June 23, 2020 (BSE)