Ashiana Agro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 15.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2019 up 15.21% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 13.62% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2018.

Ashiana Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2018.

Ashiana Agro shares closed at 1.61 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)