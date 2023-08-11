Ashiana Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 24.49% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 74.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Ashiana Agro shares closed at 4.93 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.24% returns over the last 6 months and -43.85% over the last 12 months.