    Ashiana Agro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 24.49% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 74.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    Ashiana Agro shares closed at 4.93 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.24% returns over the last 6 months and -43.85% over the last 12 months.

    Ashiana Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.210.180.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.210.180.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.160.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation--0.00--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.020.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.03-0.07
    Other Income0.050.050.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.02-0.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.02-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.02-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.02-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.02-0.03
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.04-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.020.04-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.020.04-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.020.04-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ashiana Agro #Ashiana Agro Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

