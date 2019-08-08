Ashiana Agro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 12.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Agro Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2019 up 12.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 121.21% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.
Ashiana Agro shares closed at 1.61 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:05 pm