Ashiana Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 6.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 6.12% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 108.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.