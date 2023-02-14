English
    Ashiana Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 6.12% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashiana Agro Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 6.12% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 108.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Ashiana Agro shares closed at 8.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -37.50% over the last 12 months.

    Ashiana Agro Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.220.280.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.220.280.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.210.290.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.05-0.06-0.03
    Other Income0.040.040.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.010.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.010.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.010.02
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.010.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.010.02
    Equity Share Capital4.604.604.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.030.04
    Diluted EPS---0.030.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.030.04
    Diluted EPS---0.030.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am