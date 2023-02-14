Ashiana Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 6.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 6.12% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 108.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Ashiana Agro shares closed at 8.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.76% returns over the last 6 months and -37.50% over the last 12 months.