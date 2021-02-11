Ashiana Agro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 7.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 7.12% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 27.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Ashiana Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

Ashiana Agro shares closed at 5.30 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1,727.59% returns over the last 12 months.