Ashapuri Gold Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore, down 19.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore in March 2023 down 19.79% from Rs. 37.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 92.4% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 64.71% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

Ashapuri Gold EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Ashapuri Gold shares closed at 80.59 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.27% returns over the last 6 months and 6.74% over the last 12 months.