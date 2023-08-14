Ashapuri Gold Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.95 crore, down 58.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.95 crore in June 2023 down 58.4% from Rs. 47.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 62.19% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 down 54.23% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2022.

Ashapuri Gold EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2022.

Ashapuri Gold shares closed at 10.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.58% returns over the last 6 months and 125.32% over the last 12 months.