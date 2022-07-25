Ashapuri Gold Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.97 crore, up 100.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.97 crore in June 2022 up 100.68% from Rs. 23.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022 up 88.08% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2022 up 87.85% from Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2021.

Ashapuri Gold EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2021.

Ashapuri Gold shares closed at 58.90 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)