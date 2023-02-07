Ashapuri Gold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore, down 33.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashapuri Gold Ornament are:Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore in December 2022 down 33.57% from Rs. 51.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 91.39% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2022 down 72.29% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.
Ashapuri Gold EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in December 2021.
|Ashapuri Gold shares closed at 81.35 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 59.67% returns over the last 6 months and -2.22% over the last 12 months.
|Ashapuri Gold Ornament
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.52
|45.33
|51.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.52
|45.33
|51.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|40.80
|37.91
|44.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.30
|3.86
|3.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.96
|1.11
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.24
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.62
|1.59
|1.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.61
|1.39
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.63
|1.40
|Interest
|0.08
|0.09
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.54
|1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|0.54
|1.40
|Tax
|0.02
|0.13
|0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.10
|0.41
|1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.10
|0.41
|1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.16
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.16
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.16
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.16
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited