Ashapura Mine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.25 crore, down 67.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.25 crore in September 2022 down 67.21% from Rs. 144.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2022 down 758.06% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2022 down 76.79% from Rs. 13.96 crore in September 2021.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 91.50 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -15.36% over the last 12 months.