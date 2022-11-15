Ashapura Mine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.25 crore, down 67.21% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.25 crore in September 2022 down 67.21% from Rs. 144.12 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2022 down 758.06% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2022 down 76.79% from Rs. 13.96 crore in September 2021.
Ashapura Mine shares closed at 91.50 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -15.36% over the last 12 months.
|Ashapura Minechem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.25
|68.40
|144.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.25
|68.40
|144.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.43
|13.03
|25.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.66
|14.77
|76.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.58
|3.42
|-20.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.51
|6.69
|7.17
|Depreciation
|4.69
|4.66
|5.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.61
|34.03
|61.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.06
|-8.20
|-10.92
|Other Income
|10.62
|5.52
|19.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|-2.68
|8.96
|Interest
|5.98
|6.52
|7.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.43
|-9.21
|1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.43
|-9.21
|1.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.43
|-9.21
|1.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.43
|-9.21
|1.13
|Equity Share Capital
|18.30
|18.30
|18.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-1.01
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-1.01
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.81
|-1.01
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.81
|-1.01
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited