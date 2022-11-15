English
    Ashapura Mine Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.25 crore, down 67.21% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.25 crore in September 2022 down 67.21% from Rs. 144.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.43 crore in September 2022 down 758.06% from Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2022 down 76.79% from Rs. 13.96 crore in September 2021.

    Ashapura Mine shares closed at 91.50 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.03% returns over the last 6 months and -15.36% over the last 12 months.

    Ashapura Minechem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.2568.40144.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.2568.40144.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.4313.0325.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.6614.7776.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.583.42-20.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.516.697.17
    Depreciation4.694.665.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6134.0361.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.06-8.20-10.92
    Other Income10.625.5219.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.45-2.688.96
    Interest5.986.527.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.43-9.211.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.43-9.211.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.43-9.211.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.43-9.211.13
    Equity Share Capital18.3018.3018.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.81-1.010.11
    Diluted EPS-0.81-1.010.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.81-1.010.11
    Diluted EPS-0.81-1.010.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

