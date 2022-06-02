 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashapura Mine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.68 crore, down 36.12% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.68 crore in March 2022 down 36.12% from Rs. 179.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2022 down 111.39% from Rs. 24.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2022 down 81.66% from Rs. 47.49 crore in March 2021.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 108.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.06% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.

Ashapura Minechem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.68 50.80 179.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.68 50.80 179.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -2.96 13.28 16.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.84 2.91 61.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.57 10.73 -3.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.22 8.50 6.70
Depreciation 4.74 4.86 4.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.14 32.35 64.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.13 -21.83 29.09
Other Income 2.84 1.82 13.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.97 -20.01 42.51
Interest 6.75 7.49 7.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.78 -27.51 34.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.78 -27.51 34.64
Tax -- -- 10.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.78 -27.51 24.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.78 -27.51 24.40
Equity Share Capital 18.30 18.30 17.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -3.11 2.81
Diluted EPS -0.30 -3.11 2.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -3.11 2.81
Diluted EPS -0.30 -3.11 2.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:11 am
