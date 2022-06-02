Ashapura Mine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.68 crore, down 36.12% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:
Net Sales at Rs 114.68 crore in March 2022 down 36.12% from Rs. 179.53 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2022 down 111.39% from Rs. 24.40 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2022 down 81.66% from Rs. 47.49 crore in March 2021.
Ashapura Mine shares closed at 108.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.06% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.
|Ashapura Minechem
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|114.68
|50.80
|179.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|114.68
|50.80
|179.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-2.96
|13.28
|16.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|42.84
|2.91
|61.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.57
|10.73
|-3.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.22
|8.50
|6.70
|Depreciation
|4.74
|4.86
|4.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.14
|32.35
|64.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.13
|-21.83
|29.09
|Other Income
|2.84
|1.82
|13.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.97
|-20.01
|42.51
|Interest
|6.75
|7.49
|7.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.78
|-27.51
|34.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.78
|-27.51
|34.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|10.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.78
|-27.51
|24.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.78
|-27.51
|24.40
|Equity Share Capital
|18.30
|18.30
|17.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-3.11
|2.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-3.11
|2.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-3.11
|2.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-3.11
|2.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited