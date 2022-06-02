Ashapura Mine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.68 crore, down 36.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.68 crore in March 2022 down 36.12% from Rs. 179.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2022 down 111.39% from Rs. 24.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2022 down 81.66% from Rs. 47.49 crore in March 2021.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 108.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.06% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.