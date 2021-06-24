MARKET NEWS

Ashapura Mine Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.53 crore, up 174.83% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:

Net Sales at Rs 179.53 crore in March 2021 up 174.83% from Rs. 65.32 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.40 crore in March 2021 down 93.58% from Rs. 380.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.49 crore in March 2021 up 702.66% from Rs. 7.88 crore in March 2020.

Ashapura Mine EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2021 from Rs. 43.70 in March 2020.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 164.15 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.28% returns over the last 6 months and 295.07% over the last 12 months.

Ashapura Minechem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations179.53174.0665.32
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations179.53174.0665.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.7117.4920.39
Purchase of Traded Goods61.5355.417.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.97-4.200.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.705.475.96
Depreciation4.985.095.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses64.4947.3741.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0947.44-15.90
Other Income13.422.082.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.5149.52-13.02
Interest7.878.863.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.6440.66-16.74
Exceptional Items----396.90
P/L Before Tax34.6440.66380.15
Tax10.24----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.4040.66380.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.4040.66380.15
Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.814.6743.70
Diluted EPS2.714.5543.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.814.6743.70
Diluted EPS2.714.5543.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

