Ashapura Mine Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.80 crore, down 70.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.80 crore in December 2021 down 70.81% from Rs. 174.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.51 crore in December 2021 down 167.66% from Rs. 40.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.15 crore in December 2021 down 127.74% from Rs. 54.61 crore in December 2020.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 108.30 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)