Ashapura Mine Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.06 crore, up 506.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.06 crore in December 2020 up 506.06% from Rs. 28.72 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.66 crore in December 2020 down 3.22% from Rs. 42.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.61 crore in December 2020 up 670.04% from Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2019.

Ashapura Mine EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.67 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.83 in December 2019.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 128.75 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 172.78% returns over the last 6 months and 260.64% over the last 12 months.