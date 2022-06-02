Ashapura Mine Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.22 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.22 crore in March 2022 up 3.62% from Rs. 319.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2022 down 63.5% from Rs. 33.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.04 crore in March 2022 down 52.22% from Rs. 85.90 crore in March 2021.

Ashapura Mine EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in March 2021.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 108.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.06% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.