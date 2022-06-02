 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashapura Mine Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.22 crore, up 3.62% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:

Net Sales at Rs 331.22 crore in March 2022 up 3.62% from Rs. 319.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2022 down 63.5% from Rs. 33.79 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.04 crore in March 2022 down 52.22% from Rs. 85.90 crore in March 2021.

Ashapura Mine EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.89 in March 2021.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 108.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.06% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.

Ashapura Minechem
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 331.22 224.62 319.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 331.22 224.62 319.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.74 69.73 71.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 19.35 38.61 33.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.17 -37.09 -47.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.11 25.60 26.11
Depreciation 14.26 14.41 18.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 172.11 155.70 188.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.82 -42.34 29.32
Other Income 12.96 34.41 38.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.78 -7.93 67.79
Interest 15.01 7.80 16.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.76 -15.73 51.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.76 -15.73 51.44
Tax 0.76 6.00 19.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.00 -21.72 32.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.00 -21.72 32.05
Minority Interest 0.15 -0.15 -0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.18 1.76 1.77
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 12.33 -20.11 33.79
Equity Share Capital 18.30 18.30 17.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 -2.39 3.89
Diluted EPS 1.30 -2.39 3.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 -2.39 3.89
Diluted EPS 1.30 -2.39 3.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
