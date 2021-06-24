Ashapura Mine Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 319.65 crore, up 210.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.65 crore in March 2021 up 210.28% from Rs. 103.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.79 crore in March 2021 down 90.82% from Rs. 367.87 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.90 crore in March 2021 up 984.65% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2020.

Ashapura Mine EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 42.29 in March 2020.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 164.15 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.28% returns over the last 6 months and 295.07% over the last 12 months.