Ashapura Mine Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 319.65 crore, up 210.28% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:

Net Sales at Rs 319.65 crore in March 2021 up 210.28% from Rs. 103.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.79 crore in March 2021 down 90.82% from Rs. 367.87 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.90 crore in March 2021 up 984.65% from Rs. 9.71 crore in March 2020.

Ashapura Mine EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 42.29 in March 2020.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 164.15 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.28% returns over the last 6 months and 295.07% over the last 12 months.

Ashapura Minechem
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations319.65349.71103.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations319.65349.71103.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials71.5972.4134.17
Purchase of Traded Goods33.55-2.2513.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-47.1810.76-7.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost26.1123.5610.04
Depreciation18.119.457.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses188.15207.8468.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.3227.95-23.06
Other Income38.479.595.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.7937.54-17.37
Interest16.358.0510.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.4429.49-27.87
Exceptional Items----392.80
P/L Before Tax51.4429.49364.93
Tax19.392.610.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.0526.88364.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.0526.88364.59
Minority Interest-0.040.010.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.772.353.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.7929.24367.87
Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.893.3642.29
Diluted EPS3.763.2742.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.893.3642.29
Diluted EPS3.763.2742.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Ashapura Mine #Ashapura Minechem #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

