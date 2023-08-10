Ashapura Mine Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.96 crore, up 153.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,017.96 crore in June 2023 up 153.33% from Rs. 401.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.81 crore in June 2023 up 162.22% from Rs. 39.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.74 crore in June 2023 up 110.33% from Rs. 67.39 crore in June 2022.

Ashapura Mine EPS has increased to Rs. 11.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2022.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 190.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.23% returns over the last 6 months and 68.96% over the last 12 months.