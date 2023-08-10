English
    Ashapura Mine Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,017.96 crore, up 153.33% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,017.96 crore in June 2023 up 153.33% from Rs. 401.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.81 crore in June 2023 up 162.22% from Rs. 39.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.74 crore in June 2023 up 110.33% from Rs. 67.39 crore in June 2022.

    Ashapura Mine EPS has increased to Rs. 11.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.84 in June 2022.

    Ashapura Mine shares closed at 190.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 76.23% returns over the last 6 months and 68.96% over the last 12 months.

    Ashapura Minechem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,017.96696.20401.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,017.96696.20401.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials139.51211.1997.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.8939.2531.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks61.61-31.46-30.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.8725.4325.22
    Depreciation18.2719.3716.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses601.55392.72227.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.2739.7034.44
    Other Income32.2021.8716.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax123.4761.5750.88
    Interest19.5019.2712.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.9742.3137.91
    Exceptional Items-1.30----
    P/L Before Tax102.6742.3137.91
    Tax6.1811.566.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities96.4930.7530.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period96.4930.7530.94
    Minority Interest0.830.174.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.499.044.22
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates102.8139.9639.21
    Equity Share Capital18.3018.3018.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.244.373.84
    Diluted EPS11.104.373.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.244.373.84
    Diluted EPS11.104.373.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

