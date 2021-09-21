MARKET NEWS

Ashapura Mine Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 451.79 crore, up 57.71% Y-o-Y

September 21, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:

Net Sales at Rs 451.79 crore in June 2021 up 57.71% from Rs. 286.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.39 crore in June 2021 up 65.95% from Rs. 36.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.07 crore in June 2021 up 161.62% from Rs. 34.81 crore in June 2020.

Ashapura Mine EPS has increased to Rs. 6.94 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.18 in June 2020.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 122.70 on September 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.38% returns over the last 6 months and 37.40% over the last 12 months.

Ashapura Minechem
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations451.79319.65286.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations451.79319.65286.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials113.5471.5965.16
Purchase of Traded Goods24.1933.5574.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.36-47.18-9.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.1826.1118.54
Depreciation14.2518.118.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses250.60188.15111.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.3929.3218.91
Other Income20.4238.477.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.8267.7926.36
Interest18.3916.3510.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.4351.4415.77
Exceptional Items----19.33
P/L Before Tax58.4351.4435.10
Tax3.6319.392.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.8032.0532.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.8032.0532.39
Minority Interest---0.04-0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates5.591.774.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.3933.7936.39
Equity Share Capital17.4017.4017.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.943.894.18
Diluted EPS6.683.764.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.943.894.18
Diluted EPS6.683.764.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Ashapura Mine #Ashapura Minechem #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
first published: Sep 21, 2021 09:11 am

