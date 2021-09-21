Ashapura Mine Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 451.79 crore, up 57.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.79 crore in June 2021 up 57.71% from Rs. 286.48 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.39 crore in June 2021 up 65.95% from Rs. 36.39 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 91.07 crore in June 2021 up 161.62% from Rs. 34.81 crore in June 2020.

Ashapura Mine EPS has increased to Rs. 6.94 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.18 in June 2020.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 122.70 on September 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.38% returns over the last 6 months and 37.40% over the last 12 months.