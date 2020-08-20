Ashapura Mine Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 286.48 crore, up 149.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.48 crore in June 2020 up 149.58% from Rs. 114.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.39 crore in June 2020 up 5171.96% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.81 crore in June 2020 up 327.64% from Rs. 8.14 crore in June 2019.

Ashapura Mine EPS has increased to Rs. 4.18 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2019.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 48.20 on August 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.96% returns over the last 6 months and 74.95% over the last 12 months.