Ashapura Mine Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 224.62 crore, down 35.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.62 crore in December 2021 down 35.77% from Rs. 349.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.11 crore in December 2021 down 168.78% from Rs. 29.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2021 down 86.21% from Rs. 46.99 crore in December 2020.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 108.30 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.37% returns over the last 6 months and -10.35% over the last 12 months.