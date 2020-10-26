Asahi Songwon Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.28 crore, down 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.28 crore in September 2020 down 13.02% from Rs. 71.61 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2020 down 1.57% from Rs. 7.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in September 2020 up 32.94% from Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2019.

Asahi Songwon EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.40 in September 2019.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 217.95 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 141.63% returns over the last 6 months and 34.87% over the last 12 months.