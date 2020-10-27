172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|asahi-songwon-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-62-28-crore-down-13-02-y-o-y-2-6019741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Asahi Songwon Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.28 crore, down 13.02% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:

Net Sales at Rs 62.28 crore in September 2020 down 13.02% from Rs. 71.61 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2020 down 1.57% from Rs. 7.86 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in September 2020 up 32.94% from Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2019.

Asahi Songwon EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.30 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.40 in September 2019.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 222.80 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 147.01% returns over the last 6 months and 37.87% over the last 12 months.

Asahi Songwon Colors
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations62.2857.8271.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations62.2857.8271.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials36.7535.9438.16
Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.140.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.86-4.665.32
Power & Fuel8.19--8.41
Employees Cost2.322.232.52
Depreciation2.152.072.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.7813.338.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.818.776.76
Other Income0.320.170.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.128.947.14
Interest0.430.470.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.698.476.28
Exceptional Items0.683.78--
P/L Before Tax10.3712.256.28
Tax2.632.71-1.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.749.537.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.749.537.86
Equity Share Capital12.2712.2712.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.307.776.40
Diluted EPS6.307.776.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.307.776.40
Diluted EPS6.307.776.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:23 am

tags #Asahi Songwon #Asahi Songwon Colors #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results

