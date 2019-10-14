Asahi Songwon Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 71.61 crore, down 14.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.61 crore in September 2019 down 14.7% from Rs. 83.94 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.86 crore in September 2019 up 48.33% from Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.23 crore in September 2019 down 14.22% from Rs. 10.76 crore in September 2018.

Asahi Songwon EPS has increased to Rs. 6.40 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.32 in September 2018.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 132.30 on October 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.23% returns over the last 6 months and -45.04% over the last 12 months.