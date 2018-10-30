Asahi Songwon Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore, up 26.61% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 83.94 crore in September 2018 up 26.61% from Rs. 66.30 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2018 down 43.52% from Rs. 9.38 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.76 crore in September 2018 down 27.64% from Rs. 14.87 crore in September 2017.

Asahi Songwon EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.32 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.62 in September 2017.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 241.45 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.54% returns over the last 6 months and -28.42% over the last 12 months.