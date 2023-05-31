Asahi Songwon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore, down 30.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore in March 2023 down 30.27% from Rs. 118.76 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2023 down 238.91% from Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2023 down 158.44% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022.
Asahi Songwon shares closed at 193.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -36.24% over the last 12 months.
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.81
|57.53
|118.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|82.81
|57.53
|118.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.33
|32.17
|74.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.35
|0.40
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.85
|6.66
|3.16
|Power & Fuel
|6.80
|--
|13.30
|Employees Cost
|1.59
|2.57
|3.18
|Depreciation
|2.62
|2.47
|2.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.93
|17.39
|14.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.65
|-4.13
|7.67
|Other Income
|1.83
|0.16
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.82
|-3.97
|8.44
|Interest
|2.20
|2.36
|0.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.02
|-6.33
|7.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.02
|-6.33
|7.57
|Tax
|-2.54
|-0.63
|1.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.48
|-5.70
|6.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.48
|-5.70
|6.10
|Equity Share Capital
|11.79
|11.79
|12.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.19
|-4.83
|5.08
|Diluted EPS
|-7.19
|-4.83
|5.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.19
|-4.83
|5.08
|Diluted EPS
|-7.19
|-4.83
|5.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited