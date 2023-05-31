English
    Asahi Songwon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore, down 30.27% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore in March 2023 down 30.27% from Rs. 118.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2023 down 238.91% from Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2023 down 158.44% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022.

    Asahi Songwon shares closed at 193.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -36.24% over the last 12 months.

    Asahi Songwon Colors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.8157.53118.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.8157.53118.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.3332.1774.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.350.400.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.856.663.16
    Power & Fuel6.80--13.30
    Employees Cost1.592.573.18
    Depreciation2.622.472.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.9317.3914.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.65-4.137.67
    Other Income1.830.160.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.82-3.978.44
    Interest2.202.360.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.02-6.337.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.02-6.337.57
    Tax-2.54-0.631.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.48-5.706.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.48-5.706.10
    Equity Share Capital11.7911.7912.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.19-4.835.08
    Diluted EPS-7.19-4.835.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.19-4.835.08
    Diluted EPS-7.19-4.835.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am