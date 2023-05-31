Asahi Songwon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore, down 30.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.81 crore in March 2023 down 30.27% from Rs. 118.76 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2023 down 238.91% from Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2023 down 158.44% from Rs. 10.61 crore in March 2022.

Asahi Songwon shares closed at 193.25 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.46% returns over the last 6 months and -36.24% over the last 12 months.